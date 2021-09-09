Brokers Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS.
LULU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.75.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 122.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,751,000 after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
