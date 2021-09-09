Brokers Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.75.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $380.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 122.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,751,000 after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

