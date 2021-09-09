Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) PT at C$32.05

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.05.

SSRM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:SSRM opened at C$20.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$30.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

