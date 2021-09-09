Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target at $19.71

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. 2,377,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,429 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 67,345 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

