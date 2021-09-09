Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target at $68.25

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $589,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,370 shares of company stock worth $7,553,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Redfin by 102,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 85,967 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,519. Redfin has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -199.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

