Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $20.20

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,843. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after buying an additional 1,787,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after buying an additional 1,330,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after buying an additional 1,230,437 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after buying an additional 1,027,795 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

