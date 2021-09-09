Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) PT at $18.58

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

PK stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,937. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

