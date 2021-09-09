Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT at $11.56

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

KNTNF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 105,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,098. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. K92 Mining has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.