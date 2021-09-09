Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) PT at C$25.13

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INE shares. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.75 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

INE stock opened at C$21.07 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

