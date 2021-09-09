Brokerages Set Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) PT at $9.63

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on INFI shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,343. The stock has a market cap of $332.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

