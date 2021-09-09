Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Target Price at $6.66

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EXK opened at $4.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $798.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.30. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.