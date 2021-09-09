Brokerages Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT at $57.00

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $394,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.69. 25,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $55.17.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

