Brokerages Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Price Target at $379.40

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ANET stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $359.94. 1,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,877. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.16. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $151,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,745 shares of company stock worth $75,379,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after buying an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

