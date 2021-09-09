Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $17.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $706.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.36.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.