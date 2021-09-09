Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 278.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,876. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

