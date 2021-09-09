Brokerages Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 21.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lantheus by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,890. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

