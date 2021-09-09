Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post $2.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.56. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.00. The company has a market cap of $452.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

