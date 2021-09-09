Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million.

DRVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

DRVN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 367,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,039. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

