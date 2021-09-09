Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings of $2.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $8.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $4,681,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $193.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.60. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

