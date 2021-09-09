Brokerages Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.29. Assurant reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company.

AIZ stock opened at $171.13 on Thursday. Assurant has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $171.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.80.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Assurant by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 122,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

