Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report $117.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $120.28 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $103.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $461.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.17 million to $465.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $511.58 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $515.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. 162,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,949. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

