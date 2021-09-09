Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.77 Million

Brokerages expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to announce sales of $392.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.60 million. RingCentral posted sales of $303.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

RNG traded down $4.98 on Wednesday, hitting $236.00. 1,225,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.46 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.61, for a total value of $81,729.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,268,315.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,430 shares of company stock worth $15,649,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

