Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 196%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,164. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $62.91.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 280,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.