Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 274.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,595 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 55,517 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNL opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.79.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

