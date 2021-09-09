Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $495.98. 24,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,450. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.16 and a 200-day moving average of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

