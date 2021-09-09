BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 89,467 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grand Central Investment Group grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 67,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 19,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 367,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.92. 500,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,403,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.