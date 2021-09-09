BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 80,352 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,352 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 1.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $281,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $337,256,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded up $38.01 on Thursday, reaching $1,515.82. 18,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,782. The firm has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,515.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,318.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

