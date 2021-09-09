BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 48,916 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $61,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Page Arthur B boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.28. 89,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,288. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $350.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

