BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $122,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 29.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 33.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 27.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.50. 11,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,195. The company has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.99. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $344.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.61.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

