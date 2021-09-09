BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Nutrien worth $95,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after buying an additional 237,367 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,191 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

NTR traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.