Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.5% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,540,244. The company has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

