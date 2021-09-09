Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $409.00

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 406 ($5.30), with a volume of 221939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($5.25).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 373.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.60.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

