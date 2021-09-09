BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Head to Head Comparison

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 4.34, meaning that its share price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casa Systems has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -886.41% Casa Systems 6.90% 37.61% 5.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Casa Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 16.41 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Casa Systems $393.25 million 1.50 $24.80 million $0.17 40.59

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and Casa Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Casa Systems has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Casa Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Casa Systems beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

