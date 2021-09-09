Brenda S. Furlow Sells 6,871 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brenda S. Furlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total transaction of $2,528,300.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $507.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $521.46.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.