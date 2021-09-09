Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

