Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,226 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,647,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $246.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

