Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 393.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.69 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

