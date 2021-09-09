Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after acquiring an additional 723,274 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after acquiring an additional 363,854 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 283,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 63.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after acquiring an additional 157,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $180.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $251.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $185.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

