Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 13,905 BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.