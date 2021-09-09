Bp Plc Sells 7,219 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

FITB stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

