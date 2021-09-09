Bp Plc Sells 1,885 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $197.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

