Bp Plc Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.81. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

