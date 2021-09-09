Bp Plc Has $732,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $177.71 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.44 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.01 and its 200-day moving average is $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

