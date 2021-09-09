Bp Plc Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $6,309,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $287.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.54. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

