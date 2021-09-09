BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.58 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BOX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE BOX traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,982,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,240. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

