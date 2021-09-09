Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives C$4.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNE. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

BNE stock opened at C$4.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.56. The stock has a market cap of C$155.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.06.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,280,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,949,911.38. Also, insider William Oberndorf bought 1,021,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,672,873.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,735,622.62. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,061,854 shares of company stock worth $6,878,094.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

