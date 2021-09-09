Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$1.95 to C$2.50. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 1406124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

