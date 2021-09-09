BOMB Market Capitalization Reaches $2.76 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $287,614.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $3.05 or 0.00006640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,108.43 or 1.00364514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00065858 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002212 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,451 coins and its circulating supply is 903,663 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.