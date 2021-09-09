BOLT Tops One Day Volume of $377,420.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $377,420.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

