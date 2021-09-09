Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s previous close.
BOKU stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £606.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.42. Boku has a one year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Boku Company Profile
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.