Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s previous close.

BOKU stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £606.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.42. Boku has a one year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

