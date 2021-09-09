BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Announces $3.20 Dividend

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 3.1987 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.
OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $76.42.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.