BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Announces $3.20 Dividend

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 3.1987 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $76.42.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

